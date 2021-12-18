Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module in global, including the following market information:
Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MW)
Global top five Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module companies in 2020 (%)
The global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module market was valued at 37120 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 55020 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Market Segment Percentages,
By Type, 2020 (%)
- Mono-Si Modules
- Multi-Si Modules
- CdTe Modules
- CIGS Modules
- a-Si Modules
- Others
Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Market Segment Percentages,
By Application, 2020 (%)
- PV Power Station
- Commercial
- Residential
- Others
Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Market Segment Percentages,
By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW)
- Key companies Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- JinkoSolar
- LONGi
- JA Solar
- First Solar
- Canadian Solar
- Trina Solar
- Hanwha Solutions
- Risen Energy
- Seraphim
- SunPower
- Chint Electrics
- Solargiga
- Shunfeng
- LG Business Solutions
- Jinergy
- GCL System
- Jolywood
- Talesun Solar
- HT-SAAE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
