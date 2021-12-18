High Voltage Power Transformer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

High Voltage Power Transformer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Voltage Power Transformer in global, including the following market information:
Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Million VA)
Global top five High Voltage Power Transformer companies in 2020 (%)
The global High Voltage Power Transformer market was valued at 18440 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 25840 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the High Voltage Power Transformer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million VA)
Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Segment Percentages,
By Type, 2020 (%)
- 1-330 KV
- 330-500 KV
- Above 500 KV
Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million VA)
Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Segment Percentages,
By Application, 2020 (%)
- Residential Electricity
- Commercial Electricity
- Industrial Electricity
Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million VA)
Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Segment Percentages,
By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Voltage Power Transformer revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Voltage Power Transformer revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies High Voltage Power Transformer sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Million VA)
- Key companies High Voltage Power Transformer sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hitachi ABB Power Grids
- TBEA
- SIEMENS
- SGB-SMIT
- Mitsubishi Electric
- GE
- SPX
- JSHP Transformer
- Schneider
- Alstom
- Efacec
- Chint
- Sanbian Sci-Tech
- Crompton Greaves
- ZTR
- Weg
- TOSHIBA
- Dachi Electric
- Hyundai
- Luneng
- Sunten Electric
- Daihen
- Fuji Electric
- Qiantang River Electric
- Eaton
- Qingdao Transformer Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Voltage Power Transformer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Voltage Power Transformer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Voltage Power Transformer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Voltage Power Transformer Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Voltage Power Transformer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Voltage Power Transformer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Voltage Power Transformer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Voltage Power Trans
