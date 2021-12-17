LNG Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

LNG Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of LNG in global, including the following market information:
Global LNG Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global LNG Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five LNG companies in 2020 (%)
The global LNG market was valued at 7904.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 11470 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the LNG manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global LNG Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global LNG Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Ethane
- Propane
- Butane
- Nitrogen
Global LNG Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global LNG Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Construction
- Furnaces
- Fluid Bed Dryers
- Food Processing
- Manufacturing
- Mining
- Power Generation Sector
- Rotary Kilns
Global LNG Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global LNG Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies LNG revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies LNG revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies LNG sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies LNG sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Air Products & Chemicals
- BG
- BP
- Cheniere Energy
- Chevron
- ConocoPhillips
- Exxon Mobil
- Gazprom OAO
- Inpex
- Petroleos De Venezuela
- Petronas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 LNG Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global LNG Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global LNG Overall Market Size
2.1 Global LNG Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global LNG Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global LNG Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top LNG Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global LNG Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global LNG Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global LNG Sales by Companies
3.5 Global LNG Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LNG Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers LNG Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LNG Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 LNG Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LNG Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global LNG Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Ethane
4.1.3 Propane
4.1.4 Butane
4.1.5 Nitrogen
4.2 By Type – Global LNG Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global LNG Revenue, 2016-2021
4.2.2 By Type
