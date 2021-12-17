LNG Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of LNG in global, including the following market information:

Global LNG Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global LNG Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five LNG companies in 2020 (%)

The global LNG market was valued at 7904.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 11470 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the LNG manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global LNG Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global LNG Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Ethane

Propane

Butane

Nitrogen

Global LNG Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global LNG Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Construction

Furnaces

Fluid Bed Dryers

Food Processing

Manufacturing

Mining

Power Generation Sector

Rotary Kilns

Global LNG Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global LNG Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LNG revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies LNG revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies LNG sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies LNG sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Air Products & Chemicals

BG

BP

Cheniere Energy

Chevron

ConocoPhillips

Exxon Mobil

Gazprom OAO

Inpex

Petroleos De Venezuela

Petronas

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 LNG Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global LNG Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global LNG Overall Market Size

2.1 Global LNG Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global LNG Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global LNG Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top LNG Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global LNG Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global LNG Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global LNG Sales by Companies

3.5 Global LNG Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LNG Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers LNG Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LNG Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 LNG Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LNG Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global LNG Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Ethane

4.1.3 Propane

4.1.4 Butane

4.1.5 Nitrogen

4.2 By Type – Global LNG Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global LNG Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type

