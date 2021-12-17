Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) in global, including the following market information:
Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) companies in 2020 (%)
The global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Segment Percentages,
By Type, 2020 (%)
- LiCoO2 Battery
- NMC/NCA Battery
- LiFePO4 Battery
- Others
Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Segment Percentages,
By Application, 2020 (%)
- Lithium-ion
- Lead-acid
- Sodium Sulphur
- Zinc bromine
- Flow
Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Segment Percentages,
By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BYD
- Kokam
- LG Chem
- Panasonic
- Samsung Sdi
- Toshiba
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
