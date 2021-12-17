North America Hand Sanitiser Market To Be Driven By The Growth Of The Online Distribution Channels And Increasing Focus On Hygiene In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Hand Sanitiser Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the North America hand sanitiser market assessing the market based on its segments like products, formulations, distribution channels, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical CAGR (2016-2020): 11%

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3 billion

The North America hand sanitiser market was being driven by the increased awareness regarding hygiene among consumers and higher living standards in countries like the United States. Right after the COVID-19 pandemic turned dominant over the healthcare industry in the region, online retailing emerged as the foremost contributors to the sales of hand sanitiser. The consumer, amid stock hoarding, approached online platforms that not only met consumer’s demand but also facilitated the idea of minimal social exposure. However, with the increase in demand for sanitisers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail prices skyrocketed, following scarcity in supply and mostly retailers going out of stock. As a result, many online stores like E-Bay in some countries of the region banned the sales of hand sanitisers claiming prices on some listings labelled so high as to be illegal. However, with government efforts to keep the prices in check and meet the growing demand for the product, the market witnessed a robust growth in 2020.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Hand sanitisers are antimicrobial agents that destroy or permanently inactivate at least 99.9% of bacteria when applied to the hands. Viruses, fungi, and bacteria constitute types of microorganisms. Hand sanitisers are often used in workplaces where there is a chance of spreading infection-causing pathogens, such as the healthcare setting.

Based on product, the industry is segmented into:

• Gel

• Liquid

• Foam

The market is bifurcated based on formulation into:

• Alcoholic

• Non-Alcoholic

Among these, while the alcoholic segment is sub-divided into ethanol, isopropyl alcohol, and n-propanol, the non-alcoholic segment is further divided into benzalkonium chloride, triclosan, and others, based on type.

On the basis of distribution channel, market is divided into:

• Hypermarket and Supermarket

• Departmental Stores

• Drugstores

• Online

• Others

The market is divided based on end use into:

• Hospitals

• Household

• Hotel/Restaurants

• Others

The regional markets for the product include:

• United States

• Canada

Market Trend

Hand sanitisers have become increasingly popular as more people pay attention to their health and hygiene as a result of infectious diseases like COVID-19. Sanitiser’s popularity stems from the fact that it takes less time to use than hand soap, is antibacterial, is portable, and is gentle on the skin. The increasing use of the commodity by the people employed in hazardous environments such as sewage cleaning, mining, garbage disposal, and others is expected to drive up demand. Furthermore, parents are constantly prioritising their children’s health and hygiene. As a result, increased sanitiser use would significantly contribute to the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are The Procter & Gamble Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Unilever PLC, and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

