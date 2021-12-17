Global Rear Spoiler Market Report To Be Driven By Rising Demand For Lightweight Vehicles In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Rear Spoiler Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Rear Spoiler Market, assessing the market based on its segments like material type, fuel type, technologies, vehicle type, distribution channel and region. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces model.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

Adding a rear spoiler to an automobile decreases lift while adding no more weight to the vehicle. Rear spoilers help to keep the car stable at faster speeds, making it less likely for individuals to lose control. A spoiler on a car might really aid to reduce the weight of the vehicle. It makes no impact because the rear spoilers are now constructed of lightweight materials. As a result, a slightly lighter vehicle can improve the driving experience. Furthermore, the objective of the rear spoiler is to reduce drag and improve the user experience. The main advantage of reduced drag is that it increases efficiency, which saves money as well as the environment.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A rear spoiler is a device that alters the air flow. It is one of the most common aerodynamic additions. The rear spoiler is designed to disrupt and avoid lift by ‘spoiling’ the smooth airflow at the back of a vehicle. Lift is the effect of unfavorable air movement across a moving vehicle.

Based on material, the market is divided into:

ABS Plastic

Fibreglass

Carbon Fibre

Sheet Metal

On the basis of fuel type, the industry is segmented into:

ICE

BEV

Others

Based on technology, they can be categorised as:

Blow Moulding

Injection Moulding

Reaction Injection Moulding

On the basis of vehicle, it is divided into:

Hatchback

SUV

Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV)

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Visually beautiful automobiles are popular across the world. Cars with extra rear spoilers are popular among everyone, from celebrities to the average Joe. As a result, the demand for rear spoilers will rise. Adding a spoiler to a car can completely change not just its appearance but also its performance. Spoilers are often seen on sports cars because they complement their aesthetic appeal, but certain other vehicles can benefit from the installation of a rear spoiler. Furthermore, the rear spoiler’s lower total turbulence, which improves fuel efficiency. Car manufacturers are offering vehicle versions that come standard with rear spoilers to increase traction and handling at high speeds.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Changzhou Huawei Mold Co., Ltd., DAR Spoilers, Inoac Corporation, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

