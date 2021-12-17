Global Lentil Market To Be Driven By The Growing Population And Changing Dietary Habits In Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Lentil Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global lentil market, assessing the market based on its segments like end – use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lentil-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical CAGR (2016-2020): 5.8%

The exponentially rising population in developing countries is driving the lentils market as it continues to rely on pulses for protein diet. Also, the changing dietary habits among people, owing to the rise in health consciousness, where people are opting for nutritious, sustainable, and healthier foods. Canada currently represents the largest market for lentils and is its leading exporter. Alberta, a province in western Canada, produces two main market classes of lentil. The small red lentil and large green lentil which comprises of roughly 80% and 20% of the Alberta lentil acreage, respectively. Retail stores represent the biggest end use market followed by the snack food industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Lentils are mini-sized legumes shaped like lens. They are similar to beans, chickpeas, soybeans and peanuts. Lentils are rich in protein and carbohydrates and a very good source of calcium, phosphorus, iron and B vitamins making them an important staple food all over the world.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lentil-market

The different end – uses include:

Extraction Retail Store

Snack Food Industry

Flour Industry

Others

The major regional markets include:

Canada

India

Turkey

Australia

United States of America

Latest News on Global Lentil [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-lentil-market

Market Trends

Lentils offer many health benefits. Low in sodium and saturated fat and high in potassium, fiber, folate and polyphenols, that work as an antioxidant, lentils are nutritious dried pulse seed. In addition to their nutritional offers it is also found that lentils may improve cholesterol levels in people with diabetes and protect against breast cancer in women. Along the same lines, the increasing health consciousness and attentiveness towards the importance of gut health and overall immunity among people is driving the demand for lentils globally.

Lentils being a rich source of protein are also a staple food, especially for people in the developing countries where the poorer sections of the society rely on pulses for their intake of protein, invigorating its desirability further.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are AGT Foods and Ingredients, Broadgrain, Simpson Seeds Inc, ADM Benson Quinn, Adani Wilmar Pvt. Ltd., Cargill Foods India, Eaternal Health & Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd., Victoria Foods Pvt. Ltd., Solen Food Industry and Trade Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Crayfish Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/crayfish-market

Banana Powder Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/banana-powder-market

Global Dental Lasers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dental-lasers-market

Global Armoured Vehicle Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/armour-vehicle-market

Global Dental Laboratories Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dental-laboratories-market

Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/copper-pipes-and-tubes-market

Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dental-hygiene-devices-market

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/antisense-and-rnai-therapeutics-market

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automated-material-handling-equipment-market

Global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Procedures Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/coronary-artery-bypass-graft-procedures-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.