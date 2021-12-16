Epoxy Resin Based Powder Coating Quantitative Market Analysis, Current And Future Trends

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Epoxy Resin Based Powder Coating sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Epoxy Resin Based Powder Coating Market across various industries and regions.

The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Epoxy Resin Based Powder Coating market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Epoxy Resin Based Powder Coating, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Epoxy Resin Based Powder Coating Market.

Global shift from lead paint to enhanced coating technology will drive the powder coatings market by 2X over the forecast period (2019-2029). Initiatives such as Global Alliance to eliminate lead paint are central to mass-adoption of powder paint by end-use industries. Developing economies with increasing demand from goods such as automotive, home-appliances, and industrial machinery present remunerative opportunities for manufacturers of powder coatings.

Features such as high resistance to abrasion, chipping, corrosion, and wear & tear due to excessive functioning are an added bonus for sustainable growth. Market players are gaining a competitive edge through product innovation and integration of manufacturing processes with industry 4.0 technologies (IoT automation, machine learning, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence).

Key Takeaways of Powder Coatings Market Study

Epoxy based coatings garner more than 30% of total market share when categorized base on resins. This is attributed to the enhanced features offered by epoxy resin based powder coating.

Acrylic based powder coatings offer gainful future prospects on the back of high-quality finish and durability offered by acrylic resins.

Europe leads the market with a majority market share of more than 30%. Increasing automotive production is cited as the most visible factor for this growth.

East Asia and Southeast Asia & Oceania present the most lucrative opportunities with dexterous CAGR of more than 8% through 2029.

Consumer goods produce maximum demand for powder coating which gives them a market share of over 23%.

Increasing applications in furniture coating will grow the furniture application segment at a robust CAGR of more than 8%.

“Automation and product innovations are changing the market landscape. The rapid increase in colors and decreasing time factor will drive the global powder coatings market. Manufacturers stand to gain sustainable growth by adoption of the latest technology and strategic partnerships.” –Says the Fact.MR Analyst

Consumer Awareness Drives Growth

Manufacturers are witnessing multiplying demand for powder coated consumer products. There is an increase in consumer awareness about harmful effects of lead paint and the benefits of powder coating. International organizations such as World Health Organization and the United Nations Environment are propelling the growth of powder coatings by forming global initiatives that aim to eliminate lead painted products. It is the combination of consumer trends and international initiatives that will grow powder coatings market during the forecast period. Another factor that influences growth is increasing buying potential of consumers which leads to an increase in expenditure for powder coated products. Furniture end-use is specially gaining traction as informed consumers look to buy furniture products with enhanced coating that ensures safety and prolongs product lifecycles.

Global Powder Coatings Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global powder coatings market is segmented on the basis of resins, application and region.

Resins

Epoxy

Polyester

Epoxy-Polyester (Hybrid)

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Application

Consumer Goods

Architectural

Automotive

General Industries

Furniture

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

