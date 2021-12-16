Floating Solar Panels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Floating Solar Panels in global, including the following market information: Global Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) Global Floating Solar Panels Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K sqm) Global top five Floating Solar Panels companies in 2020 (%) The global Floating Solar Panels market was valued at 86 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 180.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. We surveyed the Floating Solar Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: Global Floating Solar Panels Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm) Global Floating Solar Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%) Solar-tracking floating solar panels Stationary floating solar panels

Global Floating Solar Panels Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm) Global Floating Solar Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%) Off-shore Floating Solar Panels On-shore Floating Solar Panels

Global Floating Solar Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm) Global Floating Solar Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Floating Solar Panels revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Floating Solar Panels revenues share in global market, 2020 (%) Key companies Floating Solar Panels sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K sqm) Key companies Floating Solar Panels sales share in global market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: GEITS SPG Solar Kyocera Japan Mega Solar Power Suntech Power Trina Solar Yingli Solar Sharp

