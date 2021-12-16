Gas Insulated Switchgear Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gas Insulated Switchgear in global, including the following market information: Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) Global top five Gas Insulated Switchgear companies in 2020 (%) The global Gas Insulated Switchgear market was valued at 893.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1162.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. We surveyed the Gas Insulated Switchgear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%) High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear Medium Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear

Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%) Power Transmission Utility Power Distribution Utility Power Generation Utility Infrastructure and Transportation Industries & OEMs

Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units) Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Gas Insulated Switchgear revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Gas Insulated Switchgear revenues share in global market, 2020 (%) Key companies Gas Insulated Switchgear sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Gas Insulated Switchgear sales share in global market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: ABB Siemens Schneider Electric Mitsubishi Electric GE Hitachi HYUNDAI ELECTRIC Fuji Electric Nissin Electric CG Hyosung Chint Larsen & Toubro Toshiba Meidensha

