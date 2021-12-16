Global Distribution Transformers Market To Be Driven By Rising Demand For Electricity In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Distribution Transformer Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global distribution transformer market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, phase, capacity, mounting, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

The rising population, urbanization, and economic development has accelerated the demand for electricity across the developing nations such as India and China. The power distribution system requires distribution transformers to satisfy the power demand. The governments have also increasingly invested on the infrastructure which is further augmenting the demand. The global organisations such as World Bank have been encouraging electrification across the globe. These factors are leading to bolstering demand for the distribution transformers. The developed nations such as United States and United Kingdom have huge per capita consumption of electrical power which is boosting the industry demand for distribution transformers.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The distribution transformer is a device used for the transmission of electricity in a power distribution system. The transformer steps down the high voltage on which it operates, before supplying it to the end use consumers. The transformers can find their applications in the residential, commercial, and industrial establishments.

On the basis of type, distribution transformer is categorised into:

• Oil-Filled

• Dry Type

On the basis of phase, the industry is segmented into:

• Single Phase

• Three Phase

On the basis of capacity, industry is divided into:

• Below 500 kVA

• 500 kVA – 2500 kVA

• Above 2500 kVA

On the grounds of mounting, the distribution transformer is segmented into:

• Pole-Mounted

• Pad-Mounted

• Underground Vault

On the basis of application, the market is divided into:

• Residential and Commercial

• Industrial

• Power Utilities

• Others

The report also covers the regional distribution transformer markets like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trend

The improvement in the transformer technology will drive the market demand. The smart grids are being adopted across the regions like Europe. They are found to be more energy efficient in transmission while simultaneously having lower cost requirements for operation which leads to a spurt in distribution transformer demand. There has been an increasing call worldwide for adoption of sustainable energy. The renewable energy also requires the power distribution system which will augment the industry demand. The modernisation of power transmission systems will also propel the market growth. The governments are also ramping up investment to the electrical infrastructure to better fulfill the electricity demand. This will provide impetus to the growth of industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Eaton Corporation PLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd, and General Electric Company, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

