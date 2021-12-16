Middle East And Africa Dairy Protein Market To Be Driven By The Global Dairy Protein Market In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Middle East and Africa Dairy Protein Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Middle East and Africa dairy protein market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, type, application, and country. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 18.7 billion

The market for Middle East and Africa dairy protein has seen substantial growth due to factors such as expected future growth on account of increasing health consciousness among the mass population and the rising demand for protein in everyday food. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the Middle East and Africa dairy protein market. The Middle East is on the verge of acquiring mass-market protein goods, which will help healthy customers improve their health and wellness. The market is also boosted by rising demand for dairy products, the popularity of health clubs and fitness centres, and the awareness of the importance of eating a balanced diet. Dairy protein is a common option among millennials, regardless of their health-conscious nature, due to its nutritional value and ease of transport.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Dairy protein constitutes of a group of proteins, which includes casein (that is an assortment of alpha caseins 1 and 2, beta casein, and kappa casein), beta-lactoglobulin, alpha-lactalbumin, and bovine serum albumin.

Based on the source, the industry is divided into:

Cow

Camel

Others

Based on the type, the industry is divided into:

Whey Protein

Milk Protein

Casein and Caseinates

Others

Based on the application, the industry is divided into:

Infant Formula

Sports Nutrition

Dairy Products

Emulsions

Protein/Nutrition Bar Applications

Others

Based on the country, the industry is divided into:

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Market Trends

The Middle East and Africa whey protein industry, which reached a value of USD 0.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to hit USD 1 billion by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 6.2 percent over the forecast period 2021-2026, influences the dairy protein market in the Middle East and Africa. The rapidly rising adoption of a healthier lifestyle by customers, combined with raising knowledge about the dairy protein benefits, is driving the dairy protein market in the Middle East and Africa. Vegetable protein sources are the most abundant, followed by meat, dairy, fish, and shellfish, as well as other items. The growing cosmetics industry is providing lucrative opportunities for major players to develop new dairy protein-based products. In the Middle East and Africa, growing youth interest in the gym and bodybuilding is expected to fuel product demand during the forecast era. The expanding food industry gives the market even more oomph. Dairy protein is becoming more common in the sports nutrition industry, which means there are more opportunities for development.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Lactalis Group, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Arla Foods, Hoogwent Group, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

