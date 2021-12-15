Water-Cooled Process Chillers Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2031

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Water-Cooled Process Chillers. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Water-Cooled Process Chillers Market across various industries and regions.

A section of the report discusses how the overall competition in the process chillers market is progressively increasing. It discusses various factors that are shaping internal, as well as external competition in the process chillers market. The market is expected to grow at a moderate pace in the near future.

Moreover, rising number of industrial cooling solutions for several end-use industries and positive global economic outlook owing to the increase in the income spending by the growing population is anticipated to circuitously create healthy growth opportunities for the process chillers market.

The report provides detailed market share analysis of process chillers on the basis of key manufacturers.

A section of the report highlights overall country-wise process chillers market. It provides a market outlook for 2019–2029 and sets the forecast within the context of the report. The report sheds light on key developments and activities executed by prominent manufacturers operating in the process chillers market.

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, the process chillers market is poised to register a steady growth during the 2018-2027 period with global sales surpassing 130,000 units in 2019. A combination of multi-pronged factors such as the burgeoning demand for food, energy, medicine and health products, construction material, and chemicals are contributing significantly to the process chillers market growth.

According to the study, end-users continue to show preference for air-cooled chiller systems over water-cooled systems. Easy installation, lower maintenance costs, and enhancements in technology supporting the efficiency of the system are fuelling air cooling chiller system sales.

According to the study, manufacturers are continuously working on improving the efficiency of their product offerings. Introduction of variable frequency drives and novel, eco-friendly refrigerants are few of the latest trends in air-cooled chillers category, according to the study. The study opines that the factors will propel air-cooled chiller systems to over 102,000 units in 2019. The study opines that water-cooled chillers sales are also likely to remain steady, on the back of widespread application in a range of industries.

Development of Advanced Compressor Systems to Bolster Market Growth

Highlighting the innovations in the process chillers market, the report opines that production of advanced compressors is aiding in enhancing the efficiency of process chillers. Compressors play a key role in enabling end-users to alter the pressure of the refrigerant to obtain the desired temperature in a room and hence plays a vital role in the determination of the efficiency of process chillers. For instance, Danfoss launched a new compressor named Tubocor which leverages magnetic bearing and variable speed technology to offer efficient cooling while significantly reducing CO2 emissions. Additionally, the company claims the product offers high efficiency, produces lower noise, and reduces the overall operating costs.

The development of technology supporting performance enhancements in process chiller systems is another pervasive trend expected to bolster market growth. Production of advanced valves, pressure sensors, and heat controllers are some of the key factors influencing market growth. The launch of smart systems to optimize process chiller operations is another key factor driving demand for the cooling systems in industries. For instance, Thermal Care launched a novel central chiller controller technology named Dynamic Lift. The technique at the core of Dynamic Lift adjusts the pressure in the condenser automatically after sensing different parameters such as outside temperature, heat load, and performance metrics of different process chiller components. The company claims the system substantially reduces the energy consumed by process chillers and optimizes its efficiency.

Key Segments of the Process Chillers Market

Fact.MR’s study on the process chillers market offers information divided into four important segments – cooling, capacity, compressor, end-use, and regional analysis. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Cooling Air-Cooled

Water-Cooled Capacity Upto 20 Tons

20-150 Tons

150-300 Tons

Above 300 Tons Compressor Positive Displacement

Scroll

Screw

Centrifugal End-Use Plastics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Printing

Chemicals

Energy

Engineering & Mechanical

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Absorption Chillers to Find Widespread Adoption as Energy Crisis Deepens

Intensifying demand for energy-efficient cooling systems across different industries is prompting process chiller manufacturers to consider boosting the production of absorption chillers. Absorption chillers operate on thermodynamic and chemical principle and utilize water as the refrigerant. Additionally, the heat required for absorption chiller systems to function is derived from various low-cost sources making the chiller systems efficient. The development of 2-step evaporator/absorber cycle and parallel flow design is offering a solution for manufacturers to overcome the conventional drawbacks of absorption chillers.

