Covid-19 Impact on Global Methyl Diethanolamine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Methyl diethanolamine is a clear, colorless or pale yellow liquid with ammonical odor. It is miscible with water, alcohol and benzene. Methyl Diethanolamine is also known as a MDEA or N-Methyl Diethanolamine.In terms of volume, the global Methyl Diethanolamine Production was 167.9 thousand tons in 2017, and it is predicted to reach 222.1 thousand tons in 2025.The rapid development in the production of liquefied natural gas determines the growth in the demand for methyldiethanolamine based absorbents.

The major consumer markets of Methyl Diethanolamine focused in Europe, with 35.4% share of global market in 2017, followed by China and the United States.In the worldwide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like DOW and Huntsman, both have perfect products. As to Germany, BASF has become the Europe leader. In India, it is Amines & Plasticizers that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Guangdong, Jiangsu and Sichuan province. The leading players are DOW, Taminco (Eastman), BASF, INEOS, Huntsman, Sintez OKA, Maoming Yunlong, Taihu New Materials and Amines & Plasticizers.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Methyl Diethanolamine 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Methyl Diethanolamine 3900 industry.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Methyl Diethanolamine market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DowDuPont

Taminco (Eastman)

BASF

INEOS

Huntsman

Sintez OKA

Maoming Yunlong

Taihu New Materials

Amines & Plasticizers

Yixing Xingguang Baoyi

Yixing Zhonghao

Sichuan Fine Chemical

Hangzhou Huarun

Changzhou Yuping

Zouping Guoan

Methyl Diethanolamine Breakdown Data by Type

Purity: 99.5%

Methyl Diethanolamine Breakdown Data by Application

Gas Treatment

Textile & Fabric

Pharmaceuticals

Other Usage

