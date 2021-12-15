Pitch Coke Market Growth 2019-2024

Pitch coke is produced from coal tar that appears during coke production. Pitch cokes are an essential raw material for building production equipment for semiconductor or solar array panel. It is also used as a raw material for the anode in aluminum smelting.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/25250/global-pitch-coke-2019-2024-283

Pitch coke downstream are wide, and the major fields are aluminum industry and graphite electrodes etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of Pitch coke, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pitch Coke market will register a 11.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 440 million by 2024, from US$ 230 million in 2019.

In particular, Pitch Coke Market report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pitch Coke business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pitch Coke market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Pitch Coke value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Type I

Type II

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Aluminum Electrode Material

Carbon Specialties Material

Other

Pitch Coke Market report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in Pitch Coke Market report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Mitsubishi Chemical

Shamokin Carbons

RESORBENT

NSCC

Baosteel Chemical

Tianjin Yunhai Carbon

Jining Carbon

Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group

Asbury Carbons

Ningxia Wanboda

PMC Tech

RuTGERS Group

In addition, Pitch Coke Market report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pitch Coke consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pitch Coke market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pitch Coke manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pitch Coke with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pitch Coke submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/25250/global-pitch-coke-2019-2024-283

Table of content

2019-2024 Global Pitch Coke Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pitch Coke Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Pitch Coke Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Pitch Coke Segment by Type

2.2.1 Type I

2.2.2 Type II

2.3 Pitch Coke Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Pitch Coke Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Pitch Coke Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Pitch Coke Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Pitch Coke Segment by Application

2.4.1 Aluminum Electrode Material

2.4.2 Carbon Specialties Material

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Pitch Coke Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Pitch Coke Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Pitch Coke Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Pitch Coke Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Pitch Coke by Players

3.1 Global Pitch Coke Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Pitch Coke Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Pitch Coke Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Pitch Coke Revenue Market Share by Pla

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/