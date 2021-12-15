Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-20262 min read
Segment by Type, the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market is segmented into:
- Casing
- Tubing
- Line Pipe
- Drill Pipe
Segment by Application, the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market is segmented into:
- Onshore
- Offshore
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Share Analysis:
- Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) product introduction, recent developments, Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
- Tenaris
- Vallourec
- TMK Group
- ArcelorMittal
- SANDVIK
- Energex Tube (JMC)
- Northwest Pipe
- SB international Inc
- Continental Alloys & Services
- TPCO
