Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Polyolefin Elastomers market, Polyolefin elastomers (or POEs) are a relatively new class of polymers that emerged with recent advances in metallocene polymerization catalysts. Representing one of the fastest growing synthetic polymers, POE’s can be substituted for a number of generic polymers including ethylene propylene rubbers (EPR or EPDM), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), styrene-block copolymers (SBCs), and poly vinyl chloride (PVC). POEs are compatible with most olefinic materials, are an excellent impact modifier for plastics, and offer unique performance capabilities for compounded products.

Polyolefin Elastomers downstream is wide and recently Polyolefin Elastomers has acquired increasing significance in various fields of General Purpose Thermoplastic Elastomers, Polymer Modification, Wire & Cable and Others. Globally, the Polyolefin Elastomers market is mainly driven by growing demand for General Purpose Thermoplastic Elastomers. Dow maintained the first place in the global manufacturers ranking in 2019, accounted for about 44.2% of the market share. Other players accounted for 27.73%, 7.91%, including Mitsui Chemical and LG Chemical.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market

In 2020, the global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) market size was US$ 1583.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2334.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Scope and Market Size

Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) market is segmented into

Injection Grade POE

General Grade POE

Extrusion Grade POE

Others

By type, the first kind need to mention is injection grade, it holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 56.89% in 2019.

Segment by Application, the Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) market is segmented into

Automotive Parts

Consumer Products

Wire & Cable

Foams & Footwears

Packaging Products

Others

Demand from the automotive parts accounts for the largest market share, being 54.43% in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Share Analysis

Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) product introduction, recent developments, Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Dow

Mitsui Chemical

LG Chemical

SABIC SK Nexlene Company (SSNC)

ExxonMobil Chemical

Borealis

