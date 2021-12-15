Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market size was valued at USD 645.21 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 909.22 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.24% from 2021 to 2027.

Segment by Type:

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP)

Segment by Application:

Medical

Bio Diagnostics

Optical

Packaging

Electronics

Others

By Company:

TOPAS Advanced Polymers

Zeon

Mitsui Chemicals

JSR

Production by Region:

Europe

Japan

Consumption by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

1.2.3 Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Bio Diagnostics

1.3.4 Optical

1.3.5 Packaging

1.3.6 Electronics

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Production

2.1 Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Europe

2.5 Japan

3 Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

