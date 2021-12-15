Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Short fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite is a composite material made of a thermoplastic resin reinforced with short fibers. A thermoplastic plastic is a polymer that becomes pliable or moldable above a specific temperature and solidifies upon cooling. Fiber reinforcement in thermoplastic has three basic forms: short fiber, long fiber, and short fiber. The fibers are usually glass, carbon, and aramid. The thermoplastic resin is usually PA, PP, and PBT. Short fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite are commonly used in Aerospace/Aviation/Aviation, automotive, marine, consumer goods, electrical and electronics.

Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite key players include BASF, DowDuPont, SABIC, DSM, Rhodia etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 35%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 35%, followed by North America and China, both have a share over 60% percent.

In terms of product, Glass Fiber Type is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive followed by Aerospace/Aviation.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market

In 2020, the global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market size was US$ 1216.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1396.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027.

Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Scope and Market Size:

Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market is segmented into:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Others

Segment by Application, the Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market is segmented into:

Automotive

Aerospace/Aviation

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Share Analysis:

Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite product introduction, recent developments, Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

BASF

DuPont

SABIC

DSM

Rhodia

Lanxess

PolyOne

Xenia

Johns Manville

SGL

RTP

Toray

Kingfa Science and Technology

Shanghai PRET Composites

Genius

