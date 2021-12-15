Global Azo Pigments Market Research Report 2021

The Azo Pigments Market report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type:

Oil Based

Water Based

Segment by Application:

Plastics

Textile

Printing Ink

Food

Paints & Varnishes

By Company:

BASF SE

Clariant International

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Lanxess AG

Synthesia a.s.

Sincol Corporation

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Ferro Corporation

DIC Corporation

Jeco Pigment USA Inc.

Tah Kong Chemical Industrial Corporation

Crown Color Technology Co., Ltd

Dimacolor Industry Group Co., Ltd

Trust Chem Co. Ltd

Cathay Industries

Alliance Organics LLP

Heubach Colour Pvt. Ltd

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd

Royal Talens B.V.

Flint Group

Apollo Colors Inc

Changzhou Longyu Pigment Chemical Co., Ltd

Wellton Chemical

Production by Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Azo Pigments Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Azo Pigments

1.2 Azo Pigments Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Azo Pigments Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Oil Based

1.2.3 Water Based

1.3 Azo Pigments Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Azo Pigments Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Plastics

1.3.3 Textile

1.3.4 Printing Ink

1.3.5 Food

1.3.6 Paints & Varnishes

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Azo Pigments Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Azo Pigments Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Azo Pigments Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Azo Pigments Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Azo Pigments Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Azo Pigments Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Azo Pigments Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Azo Pigments Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Azo Pigments Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Azo Pigments Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Azo Pigments Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Azo Pigments Market

