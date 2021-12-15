Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Abstract:

Dimethyl carbonate or DMC (CH3OC(O)OCH3) is a non-toxic organic compound, which has versatile properties and exhibits high reactivity to chemicals and metals. It is generally colorless, flammable, and distinguished as a carbonate ester. DMC is highly popular among various end-users due to its eco-friendly nature and low price. It is also used as a fuel additive and can replace ethanol due to its low toxicity, low vapor pressure, high boiling point, non-hygroscopic, and fully miscible components. DMC is more beneficial in comparison to other methylating reagents such as iodomethane and dimethyl sulfate due to its biodegradability property.

Manufacturers are now producing Dimethyl carbonate from catalytic oxidative carbonylation of methanol with carbon monoxide and oxygen, which is non-toxic in nature unlike phosgene. The Dimethyl carbonate market is highly concentrated and characterized by the presence of few key players. A large number of small start-ups are trying to enter the market. The technological advances and competitive prices of the products will strengthen the competitive scenario of the market. Companies are trying to survive in the market and grow popular with time through heavy investments in research and developmental activities.

China and Japan are the major contributors to the growth in the Dimethyl carbonate market in APAC. The presence of key manufacturers in China makes it the top producer and consumer of DMC in the world. The automotive and electric and electronics segments are flourishing in the region due to the high disposable income of consumers. In addition, the demand for DMC-based polycarbonate will continue to increase in the automotive segment due to its low scratch-resistance.

Global Dimethyl Carbonate market size will increase to 553.3 Million US$ by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dimethyl Carbonate. This report researches the worldwide Dimethyl carbonate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Dimethyl carbonate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers Of Dimethyl carbonate are covered in this report:

Akzo

Nobel

Merck

UBE INDUSTRIES

HaiKe Chemical Group

TONGLING JINTAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL

Alfa Aesar

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dongying City

Longxing

Chaoyang Chemicals

PANAX

ETEC

Kishida Chemical

Kowa India

GuangDong

JinGuang High-Tech Co.

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology

Dimethyl Carbonate Breakdown Data by Type

<0.002% water

<0.005% water (100mL pkg)

Dimethyl Carbonate Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical

Solvent

Polycarbonate

Pesticides

Dimethyl Carbonate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Dimethyl Carbonate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Dimethyl Carbonate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Dimethyl Carbonate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dimethyl Carbonate :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of content

Table of Contents

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dimethyl Carbonate Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 <0.002% water

1.4.3 <0.005% water (100mL pkg)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical

1.5.3 Solvent

1.5.4 Polycarbonate

1.5.5 Pesticides

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Production

2.1.1 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Dimethyl Carbonate Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Dimethyl Carbonate Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Dimethyl Carbonate Production by Manufactur

