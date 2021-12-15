Global (United States, European Union and China) Hydrophobing Agents Market Research Report 2019-2025

Hydrophobing Agents are surface protection materials capable of increasing the angle of contact between the water and the concrete surface.

In global market, the following companies Of Hydrophobing Agents are covered:

Wacker

Elotex

Baerlocher

Peter Greven

FACI S.P.A

Dover Chemical

Sunace

Dow Corning

Evonik

Shanxi Sanwei

Shandong Xindadi

Graf & Co. GmbH

Kao Chemicals

Hydrophobing Agents Market Segment by Product Type

Metallic Stearates

Hydrophobic Polymers

Silicone Based Product

Fatty Acid Type Product

Hydrophobing Agents Market Segment by Application

Mortar

Concrete

Gypsum Board

Others

Key Regions split in this Hydrophobing Agents report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Hydrophobing Agents status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Hydrophobing Agents manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydrophobing Agents are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

