Global (United States, European Union and China) Hydrophobing Agents Market Research Report 2019-2025
Hydrophobing Agents are surface protection materials capable of increasing the angle of contact between the water and the concrete surface.
In 2019, the market size of Hydrophobing Agents is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydrophobing Agents.
This report studies the global market size of Hydrophobing Agents, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).This study presents the Hydrophobing Agents production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies Of Hydrophobing Agents are covered:
- Wacker
- Elotex
- Baerlocher
- Peter Greven
- FACI S.P.A
- Dover Chemical
- Sunace
- Dow Corning
- Evonik
- Shanxi Sanwei
- Shandong Xindadi
- Graf & Co. GmbH
- Kao Chemicals
Hydrophobing Agents Market Segment by Product Type
- Metallic Stearates
- Hydrophobic Polymers
- Silicone Based Product
- Fatty Acid Type Product
Hydrophobing Agents Market Segment by Application
- Mortar
- Concrete
- Gypsum Board
- Others
Key Regions split in this Hydrophobing Agents report: breakdown data for each region.
- United States
- China
- European Union
- Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
- To analyze and research the Hydrophobing Agents status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Hydrophobing Agents manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
- To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydrophobing Agents are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
