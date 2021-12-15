PVC Cling Film Market Research Report 2019-2025

This study presents the PVC Cling Film production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Cling films are thin plastic wraps majorly used to protect food items to keep them fresh. Currently, PVC cling film is significantly contributes towards food safety, as it is one of the most widely used materials for food storage.

The major driver of the global PVC cling film market is the extensive demand from food industry.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PVC Cling Film.

This report studies the global market size of PVC Cling Film, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

In 2019, the market size of PVC Cling Film is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

LINPAC GROUP LIMITED

MITSUBISHI PLASTICS INC.

ALLEN PLASTIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.

ALPFILM

DECOFILM S.P.A.

FOLIEN GMBH MONHEIM

MIREL VRATIMOV A.S.

ERGIS S.A.

SCIENTEX BERHAD

EUROFILMS EXTRUSION LTD.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global PVC Cling Film Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Manual Film

1.3.3 Machine Film

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global PVC Cling Film Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Household

1.4.3 Industrial

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global PVC Cling Film Production Value 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global PVC Cling Film Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global PVC Cling Film Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global PVC Cling Film Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.2.1 Global PVC Cling Film Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global PVC Cling Film Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global PVC Cling Film Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global PVC Cling Film Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 PVC Cling Film Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 PVC Cling Film Revenue Share by Manufacture

