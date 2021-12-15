Global and China Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. For China market, this report focuses on the Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type Orthophthalic Isophthalic Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Other

Segment by Application Construction Industry Automotive Industry Shipbuilding Industry Other Composites Other

By Region North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa Turkey GCC Countries Egypt South Africa

By Company Ashland DSM Polynt-Reichhold AOC U-Pica Japan Composite Yabang Tianhe Resin Changzhou Fangxin Zhaoqing Futian Jiangsu Fullmark Changzhou Huari Zeyuan Chemical Guangdong Huaxun Luxchem Polymer Industries

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Orthophthalic

1.2.3 Isophthalic

1.2.4 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction Industry

1.3.3 Automotive Industry

1.3.4 Shipbuilding Industry

1.3.5 Other Composites

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Un

