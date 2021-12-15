Global Polybutene-1 Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Polybutylene (polybutene-1, poly(1-butene), PB-1) is a polyolefin or saturated polymer with the chemical formula (C4H8)n. It should not be confused with polybutene, a low molecular weight oligomer.

Polybutylene is produced by polymerisation of 1-butene using supported Ziegler-Natta catalysts. PB-1 is a high molecular weight, linear, isotactic, and semi-crystalline polymer. PB-1 combines typical characteristics of conventional polyolefins with certain properties of technical polymers.

PB-1, when applied as a pure or reinforced resin, can replace materials like metal, rubber and engineering polymers. It is also used synergistically as a blend element to modify the characteristics of other polyolefins like polypropylene and polyethylene. Because of its specific properties it is mainly used in pressure Plumbing System, flexible packaging, water heaters, compounding and hot melt adhesives.

LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Ylem Technology and Shandong Hongye Chemical are the leaders of the Polybutene-1 industry, which take about 100% market share. Europe is the major region of the global market, which takes about 30% market share.

In 2020, the global Polybutene-1 market size was US$ 321.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 335.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 0.6% during 2021-2027.

Global Polybutene-1 Scope and Market Size

Polybutene-1 market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polybutene-1 market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Polybutene-1 market is segmented into

Extrusion Grade PB-1

Injection Molding Grade PB-1

Extrusion Blow Molding Grade PB-1

Segment by Application, the Polybutene-1 market is segmented into

Plumbing System

Packaging Material

Hot Melt Adhesives

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Polybutene-1 Market Share Analysis

Polybutene-1 market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polybutene-1 product introduction, recent developments, Polybutene-1 sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

LyondellBasell

Mitsui Chemicals

Ylem Technology

Shandong Hongye Chemical

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polybutene-1 Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polybutene-1 Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Extrusion Grade PB-1

1.2.3 Injection Molding Grade PB-1

1.2.4 Extrusion Blow Molding Grade PB-1

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polybutene-1 Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Plumbing System

1.3.3 Packaging Material

1.3.4 Hot Melt Adhesives

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polybutene-1 Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polybutene-1 Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Polybutene-1 Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Polybutene-1 Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Polybutene-1 Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Polybutene-1 Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Polybutene-1 Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Polybutene-1 Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Polybutene-1 Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Polybutene-1 Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Polybutene-1 Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Polybutene-1 Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Polybutene-1 by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Polybutene-1 Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Polybutene-1 Sa

