Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) report researches the worldwide its market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) is a versatile building material that can be applied to a range of surfaces and irregular shapes in situ to provide thermal and acoustic insulation.

Available in pressurized cans at retail locations, methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI)-based one component polyurethane foam (OCF) is a self-expanding, self-adhesive, moisture-curing gap filler. This type of polyurethane insulation is used around doors and window jams in construction projects, as well as gaps around pipes, television cables, outdoor vents, soffits and more. One component foam reduces air leakage in buildings by completely sealing air infiltration points.

OCF bonds quickly to a variety of substrates including wood, masonry, metal, glass and many plastics. This fast-curing material hardens into a protective plastic foam that prevents air and moisture infiltration. When completely cured, OCF can be cut, sanded, plastered over and painted.”

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF).This study categorizes the global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers Of Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) are covered in this report:

Accella Polyurethane Systems

Achilles Corporation

Akkim Construction Chemicals

BASF Polyurethane Foam Enterprises LLC

COVESTRO

Dow Chemical

Grupo Plasfi SL

Henkel Makroflex AS

Huntsman Corporation

Icynene- Lapolla

Jihua Chemical Ltd

Nestaan

North Carolina Foam Industries

Polypag

Selena Group

Shanghai Haohai Chemical Co Ltd

Soudal NV

Synthesia Internacional SLU

Wolf Group – Krimelte

Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Breakdown Data by Type

OCF Aerosol Spray Cans

2K Spray Foam

Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Breakdown Data by Application

Residential and Commercial Roofing

Wall Insulation

Residential Flooring

Tanks and Pipes

Other Applications

Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of content

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 OCF Aerosol Spray Cans

1.4.3 2K Spray Foam

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential and Commercial Roofing

1.5.3 Wall Insulation

1.5.4 Residential Flooring

1.5.5 Tanks and Pipes

1.5.6 Other Applications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Production

2.1.1 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) and One Component Foam (OCF) Growth Rate (CAGR

