December 15, 2021

Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Research Report 2021

Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

  • Purity 99.9%
  • Purity 99.8%
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • PET Resin
  • UPR Resin
  • Others

By Company

  • LOTTE Chemical
  • Eastman
  • Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical
  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
  • Indorama
  • Perstorp
  • Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation (formosa isophthalic acid)

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • GCC Countries
  • Egypt
  • South Africa

Table of content

1 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA)
1.2 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Purity 99.9%
1.2.3 Purity 99.8%
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 PET Resin
1.3.3 UPR Resin
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Estimates and Forecast

