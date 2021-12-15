December 15, 2021

Metal injection molding (MIM) Global Market Review and Outlook

Metal injection molding (MIM) report is in-depth investigation for Global market.

Metal injection molding (MIM) market was valued at USD 2.41 million Global in 2016 and is forecasted to reach USD 3.81 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 7.92% during the 2016-2022.

 

Metal injection molding (MIM)

 

The scope of Metal injection molding (MIM) report:

1. Global market size, supply, demand, consumption, price, import, export, macroeconomic analysis, type and application segment information by region, including:

Region Segment:

  • North America: US, Canada, Mexico
  • APAC: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam)
  • Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Czech, Russia, Turkey
  • South America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru
  • MEA: South Africa, GCC, Egypt

2. For industry chain analysis, raw material and end users information is available.

3. Global key players information including SWOT analysis, companys financial figures, Metal injection molding (MIM) data of each company are covered.

4. Powerful market analysis tools used in the report include: Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, drivers and restraints, opportunities and threatens.

5. Based year in this report is 2019; the historical data is from 2014 to 2018 and forecast year is from 2020 to 2024.

6. In each chapter, the point is presented in the commentary

7. At last, research method and data source used in Metal injection molding (MIM) report are shown.

We can also offer customized Metal injection molding (MIM) report to meet your specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Abbreviation & Acronyms

Chapter 2 Snapshot of Global Metal injection molding (MIM) Market

Chapter 3 Status of Metal injection molding (MIM) Industry
3.1 Brief Introduction
3.2 Technology Review
3.3 Type/Application

Chapter 4 Industry Chain of Metal injection molding (MIM) Industry
4.1 Industry Chain Overview
4.2 Upstream/Raw Material Analysis
Section Commentary
4.3 Downstream/End-user Analysis
Section Commentary
4.4 Distribution Chanel Analysis
Section Commentary

Chapter 5 2014-2024 North America Metal injection molding (MIM) Market
5.1 Market Size, Volume and CAGR of Metal injection molding (MIM)
Section Commentary
5.2 Market Share and Competition Analysis
Section Commentary
5.3 Demand and Consumption by Type/Application
Section Commentary
5.4 Price Analysis
Section Commentary
5.5 Trade Analysis
Section Commentary
5.6 In-depth Market Analysis by Country
5.6.1 US Market
5.6.2 Canada Market
5.6.3 Mexico Market
5.7 Macroeconomic Analysis

Chapter 6 2014-2024 APAC Metal injection molding (MIM) Market
6.1 Market Size, Volume and CAGR of Metal injection molding (MIM)
Section Commentary
6.2 Market Share and Competition Analysis
Section Commentary
6.3 Demand and Consumption by Type/Application
Section Commentary
6.4 Price Analysis
Section Commentary
6.5 Trade Analysis
Section Commentary
6.6 In-depth Market Analysis by Country
6.6.1 China Market
6.6.2 India Ma

