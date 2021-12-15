Global Corian Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Acrylic solid surface is a man-made material usually composed of a combination of marble dust, bauxite, acrylic, epoxy or polyester resins and pigments. It is most frequently used for seamless countertop installations. Solid Surface Top Seamless Integral Kitchen Sink, Integral Cove Slash with Wall Panel. Solid surface was first introduced by DuPont in 1967 under the name of Corian.

Korea is the largest market with about 49% market share. USA is follower, accounting for about 28% market share.

The key players are DuPont, Lion Chemtech, LG Hausys, Lottechem, Hanwha, DURASEIN, ARISTECH SURFACES, Swan, Wilsonart, Monerte Surfaces Materials, Gelandi, KingKonree International, SYSTEMPOOL etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 55% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Corian Acrylic Solid Surface Market

In 2020, the global Corian Acrylic Solid Surface market size was, Manufacturers, Supply Chain US$ 2222.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2812.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

Global Corian Acrylic Solid Surface Scope and Market Size:

Corian Acrylic Solid Surface market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Corian Acrylic Solid Surface market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Corian Acrylic Solid Surface market is segmented into:

Casting Molding Solid Surface

Extrusion Molding Solid Surface

Segment by Application, the Corian Acrylic Solid Surface market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Hotels

Private Households

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Corian Acrylic Solid Surface Market Share Analysis:

Corian Acrylic Solid Surface market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Corian Acrylic Solid Surface product introduction, recent developments, Corian Acrylic Solid Surface sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

DuPont

Lion Chemtech

LG Hausys

Lottechem

Hanwha

DURASEIN

ARISTECH SURFACES

Swan

Wilsonart

Monerte Surfaces Materials

Gelandi

KingKonree International

SYSTEMPOOL

