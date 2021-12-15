Global Metal Casting Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Metal Casting market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Casting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Gray Iron Castings

Ductile Iron Castings

Steel Casting

Aluminum Casting

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Aviation Industry

Heavy Machinery

Energy Industry

Other

By Company

Precision Castparts

Hitachi Metals

Xinxing Ductile Iron

Amsted Rail

Weichai

Ryobi

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Dicastal

Nemak

Alcoa

Hongtu Technology

Kobe Steel

ME Elecmetal

Huaxiang Group

Faw Foundry

Sinojit

Gibbs Die Casting

Endurance

CHALCO

China Hongqiao

HongTeo

WenCan

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South America

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal Casting Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Gray Iron Castings

1.2.3 Ductile Iron Castings

1.2.4 Steel Casting

1.2.5 Aluminum Casting

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Metal Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Aviation Industry

1.3.4 Heavy Machinery

1.3.5 Energy Industry

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Metal Casting Production

2.1 Global Metal Casting Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Metal Casting Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Metal Casting Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Metal Casting Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Metal Casting Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South America

2.9 India

3 Global Metal Casting Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Metal Casting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Metal Casting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Metal Casting Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Metal Casting Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Metal Casting Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

