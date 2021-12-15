Covid-19 Impact on Global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, also known as polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells (PEMFC), are a type of fuel cell being developed mainly for transport applications, as well as for stationary fuel-cell applications and portable fuel-cell applications. Their distinguishing features include lower temperature/pressure ranges (50 to 100 °C) and a special proton-conducting polymer electrolyte membrane. PEMFCs generate electricity and operate on the opposite principle to PEM electrolysis, which consumes electricity. They are a leading candidate to replace the aging alkaline fuel-cell technology, which was used in the Space Shuttle.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells(PEMFC) 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 804.4 million in 2019. The market size of Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells?PEMFC) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Ballard

Plug Power

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Hydrogenics

Sunrise Power

Panasonic

Nedstack PEM Fuel Cells

Nuvera Fuel Cells

Altergy Systems

Shenli Hi-Tech

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Compressed Gaseous Hydrogen

Cryogenic Liquid Hydrogen

Hydrides

Transportation

Stationary

Others

