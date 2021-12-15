Global and Japan Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and Japan Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Insights, Forecast to 20272 min read
Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. For Japan market, this report focuses on the Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type From Biomass From Bio-Based Precursors From Bacteria
Segment by Application Bottles Technical Consumer Goods Others
By Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE
By Company The Coca-Cola Company Toyota Tsusho Toray Industries M&G Chemicals Teijin Limited
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 From Biomass
1.2.3 From Bio-Based Precursors
1.2.4 From Bacteria
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Bottles
1.3.3 Technical
1.3.4 Consumer Goods
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Bio-based Polyethylene Terephthalate (P
