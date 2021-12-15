Food Grade Lubricants Market Growth 2019-2024

Food grade lubricants are permitted for possible incidental contact with food products. The lubricants based on ingredients used are categorized as H1 (food grade lubricants, permitted for incidental contact), H2 (lubricants not permitted to have incidental contact), and H3 (soluble oils). The certification for this categorization is provided by organizations such as NSF International. Similarly, the ISO provides certification 21469 to manufacturers with high sanitation and hygiene standards for manufacture of food grade lubricants. The manufacturers may also attain additional certifications for halal and kosher compliance. Food grade lubricants based on application is segmented into four categories, namely, food, beverages, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, and others. The food application is the largest segment of the market.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Food Grade Lubricants industry, especially in Europe and North America.

Europe is the largest supplier of Food Grade Lubricants, with a production market share nearly 47.59% and sales market share nearly 31.84% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in Europe, while Europe also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is North America; following Europe with the production market share of 40.49% and the sales market share over 29.12%. Asia (Ex. China) is another important market of Food Grade Lubricants, enjoying 4.62% production market share and 14.69% sales market share.

Food Grade Lubricants is used in Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics areas. Report data showed that 51.71% of the Food Grade Lubricants market demand in Beverages application, 31.71% in commercial transport application, and 16.59% in Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics areas in 2015.

There are three kinds of Food Grade Lubricants, which are Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-based Oil Mineral Oil is wildly used in the Food Grade Lubricants, with a production market share nearly 79.16% in 2015.

According to this study, over the next five years the Food Grade Lubricants market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This study considers the Food Grade Lubricants value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Bio-based Oil

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

FUCHS

British Petroleum

TOTAL

Exxon Mobil

Petro-Canada

Chemtura (Anderol)

Kluber

ITW

SKF

Jax Inc.

