Global Chlor-Alkali Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Chlor-alkali is an industrial process for the electrolysis of sodium chloride. It is the technology used to produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide (lye/caustic soda), which are commodity chemicals required by industry. 35 million tons of chlorine were prepared by this process in 1987. Industrial scale production began in 1892.

Usually the process is conducted on a brine (an aqueous solution of NaCl), in which case NaOH, hydrogen, and chlorine result. When using calcium chloride or potassium chloride, the products contain calcium or potassium instead of sodium. Related processes are known that use molten NaCl to give chlorine and sodium metal or condensed hydrogen chloride to give hydrogen and chlorine.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for Chlor-alkali products. The region is projected to register the highest growth rate, both in terms of value and volume, owing to high demand from emerging countries of the region. China is the largest chlor-alkali market globally with the highest demand. The region also drives the market owing to the presence of emerging markets, availability of raw materials, and lower labor costs.

Global Chlor-Alkali market size will increase to 147800 Million US$ by 2025, from 97000 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Chlor-Alkali.This report researches the worldwide Chlor-Alkali market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

The procedure utilized in the manufacture of chlorine, caustic soda, and other sodium and chlorine-based derivatives or products like chlorinated paraffin, hydrochloric acid, bleaching powder, sodium hypochlorite, and hydrogen gas is called Chlor-Alkali. The procedure involves the creation of the products as mentioned above through the electrolysis of sodium chloride solution. Caustic soda, chlorine gas, and soda ash are the primary products of the chlor-alkali sector.

The food and paper industries, augmented use in the pulp, increased requirements in the automobile and construction sector are the major drivers contributing to the growth of this market. Manufacturers are focusing and setting up facilities to make allied products proficiently as increasing gradation and industrialization are taking place to make chlorine. To reduce the harm to the environment almost all the procedures in the world are shifting their center of attention towards making Chlor-Alkali chemicals by the use of membrane cell technology.

Noteworthy investments are expected to happen in the booming alumina industry during the forecast period. With the boost in the alumina market, the boost in caustic soda market is set to happen with caustic soda being the raw material used in the refining procedure of alumina. This will even boost the market for the Chlor-Alkali chemical industry in the extended run.

The environmental impact taking place through the procedure is the initial major challenge for the industry. The emission of carbon and mercury are the reasons for concerns. However, the procedure is an extremely energy-intensive process, and the augmented energy demand is expected to hamper the expansion.

Caustic soda and soda ash are the segregations of the Chlor-Alkali sector based on the products segment. The primary function for chlorine is polyvinyl chloride including organic chemicals, for soda ash. It’s mainly applied in the glass market whereas the caustic soda is mainly applied in the areas of inorganic chemicals and the paper industry. Soda ash is mainly produced by utilizing the Solvay procedure. Chlorine and caustic soda are generated by the process of electrolysis by a mercury cell.

With the increase in demand in emerging countries such as India and China, the Chlor-Alkali industry is expected to register a remarkable growth. Even the growing requirement in the application industries such as inorganic and organic chemicals is expected to boost the chlor-alkali market over the forecast period.

The high production of Chlor-Alkali derivatives and products is also boosting the growth of the market. Besides, the development of technology utilized in the procedure to create it environmentally practicable and less energy concentrated is expected to give the industry a big boost over the forecast period.

With the demand for Chlor-Alkali in different industries, North America is expected to capture maximum revenue over the forecast period. Europe is expected to be followed by North America in the forecast period.

The following manufacturers Of Chlor-Alkali are covered in this report:

Olin Corporation

Solvay

Tata Chemicals Limited

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Axiall Corporation

AkzoNobel

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Nirma Limited

Tronox

Chlor-Alkali Breakdown Data by Type

Chlorine

Caustic soda

Soda ash

Other

Chlor-Alkali Breakdown Data by Application

Textiles

Glass

Soaps & detergents

Metallurgy

Water treatment

Pulp & paper

Other applications

Chlor-Alkali Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Chlor-Alkali Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Chlor-Alkali capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Chlor-Alkali manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chlor-Alkali :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

