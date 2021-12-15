Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market – Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market – Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
The global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging market was valued at 2943.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2954.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 0.1% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%):
- Water Based Adhesives
- Solvent Based Adhesives
- Solvent-free Adhesives
Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%):
- Food Packaging
- Medical Packaging
- Industrial Packaging
- Others
Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%):
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis:
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Henkel
- Bostik
- H.B. Fuller
- Ashland
- DowDuPont
- 3M
- Vimasco Corporation
- Sika Automotive GmbH
- Coim
- Flint Group
- Toyo-Morton
- DIC Corporation
- Huber Group
- Comens Material
- China Neweast
- Jiangsu Lihe
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
