Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market – Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

The global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging market was valued at 2943.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2954.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 0.1% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%):

Water Based Adhesives

Solvent Based Adhesives

Solvent-free Adhesives

Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%):

Food Packaging

Medical Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Others

Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%):

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis:

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Ashland

DowDuPont

3M

Vimasco Corporation

Sika Automotive GmbH

Coim

Flint Group

Toyo-Morton

DIC Corporation

Huber Group

Comens Material

China Neweast

Jiangsu Lihe

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lamination Adhesives for Flexible Packag

