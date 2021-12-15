Covid-19 Impact on Global Yellow Dextrin Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Yellow dextrin has low viscosity and is very sticky and hygroscopic in nature. Used in the foundry as a binder for cores. Yellow dextrin helps in increasing dry strength at the same time being completely soluble in water. It is also used in water soluble glues, as a printing thickener and as a binders in paint. Yellow Dextrins are prepared by heat treatment in presence of chemicals to suitably modify characteristics and properties of starch.

Europe yellow dextrin industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the Europe yellow dextrin industry. The main market players are Cargill, LYCKEBY AMYLEX, Emsland, Südstärke, etc.

In the yellow dextrin market, total Europe consumption was 41716 metric ton. Germany was the largest consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, Germany occupied 32% of the Europe consumption volume in total.

Yellow Dextrin could be applied in many fields, such as envelope adhesives, paper, food, etc. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more yellow dextrin. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance yellow dextrin to meet the demands.

The major raw material of yellow dextrin is starch, like potato starch, corn starch, etc., from local agriculture supplies. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Yellow Dextrin, and then impact the price of Yellow Dextrin and downstream demand.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Yellow Dextrin 3900 market in 2020.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Yellow Dextrin 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Yellow Dextrin 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Yellow Dextrin 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Yellow Dextrin market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Yellow Dextrin market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Yellow Dextrin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Yellow Dextrin market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Yellow Dextrin market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Yellow Dextrin market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Yellow Dextrin market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Yellow Dextrin market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cargill

LYCKEBY AMYLEX

Emsland

Sudstarke

AGRANA

Fidelinka

Solam

Yellow Dextrin Breakdown Data by Type

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Yellow Dextrin Breakdown Data by Application

Envelope Adhesive

Paper Application

Food Application

Others

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Yellow Dextrin Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Yellow Dextrin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Yellow Dextrin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Food Grade

1.4.3 Industrial Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Yellow Dextrin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Envelope Adhesive

1.5.3 Paper Application

1.5.4 Food Application

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Yellow Dextrin Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Yellow Dextrin Industry

1.6.1.1 Yellow Dextrin Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Yellow Dextrin Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Yellow Dextrin Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Yellow Dextrin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Yellow Dextrin Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Yellow Dextrin Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Yellow Dextrin Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

