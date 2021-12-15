Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Flame Retardant Polyamide market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flame Retardant Polyamide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

In 2020, the global Flame Retardant Polyamide market size was US$ 736.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1190.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2027.

Polyamide commonly known as nylon, unmodified nylon flame retardant performance is poor, through the modification of polyamide, polyamide can be more widely used.

The top players cover DSM, BASF, Dupont, Evonik, Ascend Performance Materials, DOMO Chemicals, Kingfa, Silver, Julong, Pret, Keyuan, Sunny, Shiny, etc. The Top 3 players in Global Flame Retardant Polyamide market revenue was 27.57% in 2019, while the share of top 5 players was 34.99%. Dupont is the leading supplier of Flame Retardant Polyamide, the production of which reached 21034 MT in 2019, accounting for about 12.69% of the Global market. The market is fragmented, also each company owns a broad product portfolio. Except policy affect, downstream demand is the key influence factor to the market.

Segment by Type, the Flame Retardant Polyamide market is segmented into

by Raw Materials

Halogen Type

Halogen Free Type

by Product Type

PA6

PA66

PPA

Others

Segment by Application, the Flame Retardant Polyamide market is segmented into

Electrical Appliances

Automotive

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Flame Retardant Polyamide Market Share Analysis

Flame Retardant Polyamide market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Flame Retardant Polyamide product introduction, recent developments, Flame Retardant Polyamide sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

DSM

BASF

Dupont

Evonik

Ascend Performance Materials

DOMO Chemicals

Kingfa

Celanese

Silver

Julong

Pret

Keyuan

Sunny

Shiny

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flame Retardant Polyamide Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Halogen Type

1.2.3 Halogen Free Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electrical Appliances

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Flame Retardant Polyamide Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Flame Retardant Polyamide Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Flame Retardant Polyamide Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyamide Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Flame Retardant Polyamide by Man

