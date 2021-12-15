December 15, 2021

Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Segment by Type

  • Purity Above 98.5%
  • Others
  • Purity 98.5% has the largest market share segmentation and the fastest growth

Segment by Application

  • Coatings
  • Acrylic Resins
  • Adhesives
  • Others

By Company

  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Nippon Shokubai
  • Kyoeisha Chemical
  • Evonik
  • Solvay

Production by Region

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Purity Above 98.5%
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Coatings
1.3.3 Acrylic Resins
1.3.4 Adhesives
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Production
2.1 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 United States
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan

3 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534

