Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Market Insights and Forecast to 2027
Segment by Type
- Purity Above 98.5%
- Others
- Purity 98.5% has the largest market share segmentation and the fastest growth
Segment by Application
- Coatings
- Acrylic Resins
- Adhesives
- Others
By Company
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Nippon Shokubai
- Kyoeisha Chemical
- Evonik
- Solvay
Production by Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Purity Above 98.5%
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Coatings
1.3.3 Acrylic Resins
1.3.4 Adhesives
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Production
2.1 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 United States
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global 2-Isobornyl Methacrylate (CAS 7534-94-3) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
