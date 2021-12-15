Global Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Olefin Block Copolymers (OBCs) are polyolefins with alternating blocks of hard (highly rigid) and soft (highly elastomeric) segments. The block structure of OBCs offers an advantaged performance balance of flexibility and heat resistance compared to random polyolefin copolymers.

The main manufacturers of olefin block copolymers (OBC) are Dow Chemical, PolyOne (GLS Corp), Dow Chemical ranks first in the world, accounting for about 90% of the entire market.

North America is the main market, accounting for about 70%, followed by Southeast Asia at about 20%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Market

In 2020, the global Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) market size was US$ 98.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 140.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

Global Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Scope and Market Size

Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) market is segmented into

OBC

OBC Compounds

Segment by Application, the Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) market is segmented into

Footwear

Adhesives

Housewares

Infrastructure

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Market Share Analysis

Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) product introduction, recent developments, Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Dow Chemical

Polyone (GLS Corp)

