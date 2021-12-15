Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Research Report 2021

The PA66 Engineering Plastics Market report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Segment by Type:

Glass Fibre Reinforcement Grade

Flame Retardant Grade

Unreinforced Grade

Others

PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Segment by Application:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Appliances

Mechanical Equipment

Others

PA66 Engineering Plastics Market By Company:

Akro-plastic GmbH

Asahi Kasei

Ascend

BASF

Celanese

CGN Juner New Material

ChangShu HuaLin Plastic

China Shenma Group

Dawn Polymer

DSM

DuPont

EMS-GRIVORY

Epone

Hangzhou BOSOM New Material

Hua Yang

Invista

Jiangsu Boiln Plastic

Jiangsu Huayang Nylon

Kingfa

Lanxess

Nanjing DELLON

Nanjing Julong Science & Technology

Ningbo EGL New Material

Nytex

Polystar Engineering Plastics

Radici Group

Shanghai Hunt Engineering Plastics

Shanghai Sunny New Technology

Shenma

Solvay

PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Production by Region:

North America

Europe

China

PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Consumption by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PA66 Engineering Plastics

1.2 PA66 Engineering Plastics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Glass Fibre Reinforcement Grade

1.2.3 Flame Retardant Grade

1.2.4 Unreinforced Grade

1.2.5 Others

1.3 PA66 Engineering Plastics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.4 Appliances

1.3.5 Mechanical Equipment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Market by Region

1.5.1 Global PA66 Engineering Plastics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America PA66 Engineering Plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe PA66 Engineering Plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China PA66 Engineering Plastics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Compet

