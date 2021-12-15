Covid-19 Impact on Global Paper Dry Strength Agent Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Papermaking dry strength agent also known as paper dry additives, dry strength agents are divide into two segments namely, natural dry agents and synthetic dry agents. In natural dry agents it is futher subsegmneted into startch and Guar Gum and synthetic dry agents is subsegmneted as polyVinylamine, polyacrylamide (PAM), poly aminoamide eipchlorohydrin (PAE), Glyoxylated Polyacrylamide (GPAM) and Amphoteric Polymer.

First, the Paper Dry Strength Agent industry concentration is not relatively high; and high-end products mainly from Japan US and Europe. In the world wide, Most of manufactures distribute in China, Europe and NA. Japan has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Seiko Pmc and Harima Chemicals , both have perfect products. As to China, it is Chengming Chemical leading the industry, followed by Tianma and Changhai Refinement Technology. The global consumption reached 803.3 K MT in 2017, will reach the 1087 K MT in 2024.

Second, from Paper Dry Strength Agent industry characteristics, since the upstream material acrylonitrile is highly toxic, acrylamide also has some toxicity, greater toxicity entire production process, more serious occupational hazards, and there is a certain amount of pollutant emissions, production damage. For developed countries, environmental protection, production safety, labor protection and other aspects of employees demanding for products containing toxic chemicals take different degrees of restrictions and without incentives. Therefore, developed countries to take the policy shift base, will choose the new production base in China, India and other developing countries.

Third, in the international market, Paper Dry Strength Agent main application areas are very concentrated. At present, Asia has become the largest consumer of Paper Dry Strength Agent, paper areas has been widely used as the additive in recent years and paper board.

Fourth, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. But some, such as the paper industry pam direction, there is still a gap with foreign product quality.

Fifth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow upward and then downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.…

This is the end of Paper Dry Strength Agent report.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Paper Dry Strength Agent 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Paper Dry Strength Agent 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Paper Dry Strength Agent 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 730.9 million in 2019. The market size of Paper Dry Strength Agent 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Paper Dry Strength Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Paper Dry Strength Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Paper Dry Strength Agent market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Paper Dry Strength Agent market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Paper Dry Strength Agent market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Paper Dry Strength Agent market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Seiko Pmc

Kemira

BASF SE

Harima Chemicals

Arakawachem

Solenis

Tianma

Changhai Refinement Technology

Chengming Chemical

Richards Chemicals & Electricals

Paper Dry Strength Agent Breakdown Data by Type

Polyvinyl Amine Type

Polyacrylamide Type

Glyoxylated Polyacrylamide Type

Starch Based Polymers Type

Amphoteric Polymers Type

Others

Paper Dry Strength Agent Breakdown Data by Application

Paper

Paper Board

Others

