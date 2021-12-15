Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Market Report 2021-2027

Triglycidal Isocyanurate (TGIC) is an odorless white powder or granules. It is insoluble in water and has the potential to be explosive.Triglycidal Isocyanurate is widely used as a cross-linking agent or curing agent in powder coating industry, It is used also in the printed circuit board industry, electrical insulation and as a stabilizer in plastic industry.

China is the largest market with about 64% market share. Japan is follower, accounting for about 24% market share.

The key players are Nissan Chemical, UMC Corp, Huangshan Jinfeng, NIUTANG, Kunshan Xin Kui etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 55% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Market

“In 2020, the global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) market size was US$ 110.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 133.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027.”

Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Scope and Market Size:

Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) market is segmented into:

Electronic Grade TGIC

Industrial Grade TGIC

Segment by Application, the Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) market is segmented into:

Powder Coating

Printed Circuit Board

Electrical Insulation

Plastic Industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Market Share Analysis:

Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) product introduction, recent developments, Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Nissan Chemical

UMC Corp

Huangshan Jinfeng

NIUTANG

Kunshan Xin Kui

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Electronic Grade TGIC

1.2.3 Industrial Grade TGIC

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Powder Coating

1.3.3 Printed Circuit Board

1.3.4 Electrical Insulation

1.3.5 Plastic Industry

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) Revenue Forecast by Region

