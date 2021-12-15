North America Data Centre Server Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Transfer Of Huge Data In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Data Centre Server Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of North America data centre server market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, and country. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 16.5 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 21.5 billion

The market for North America data centre server tray has seen substantial growth due to factors such as rapid transfer of huge data sets and the consequent generation of reliable information. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in North America data centre server tray market. As a result, many commercial and industrial businesses are using these servers to streamline their processes, leading to the growth of the industry in North America. Because of the ease and protection provided by these services, a growing number of users are looking forward to public and private cloud-based solutions like Amazon’s Cloud Drive, Google Drive, and Apple’s iCloud. Furthermore, the growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) in a variety of industries has increased demand for data centres for research and storage in a variety of locations. Another new industry trend is the implementation of energy-efficient and cost-effective micro-servers, which small and medium-sized businesses favour for work that requires less processing power.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The term “data centre server” refers to physical or virtual machines that are used to capture, store, process, organise, and distribute massive amounts of data. These servers are used to distribute data through various computer systems and are thus referred to as the backbones of data centres, which is a centralised place where these servers are typically found. Banking, financial institutions, healthcare, information technology and telecommunications, retail, and government all use these servers extensively.

Based on the product, the industry is divided into:

Rack Servers

Blade Servers

Micro Servers

Tower Servers

Based on the application, the industry is divided into:

Industrial Servers

Commercial Servers

Based on the country, the industry is divided into:

United States of America

Canada

Market Trends

Due to a growing number of users who have embraced the strategy of moving data through public cloud and other commercial facilities, including colocation sites and network provider’s point of current location, the North American region currently represents the leading market for data centre servers. As a result, the demand for the Internet of Things (IoT), which necessitates the use of data centre servers, is growing, resulting in increased data centre server industry growth in North America. The United States of America is an emerging market for the industry, which is experiencing rapid growth at the moment. The rise in popularity of the Internet of Things has aided the country’s growth (IoT). IoT technologies such as IoT endpoints, IoT protection, IoT data and analytics, IoT communication, and IoT artificial intelligence are all common in the United States. The use of cloud computing services and applications is increasing in the region, resulting in the establishment of large hyperscale cloud-based data centres. The growing demand for cloud services in the United States is expected to drive up the number of cloud-based data centres built. Major corporations such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Microsoft are increasing their data centre development investments, which is assisting the overall industry’s growth in North America.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Maysteel Market Research Inc., Dell Inc. (NYSE: DELL), Fujitsu, Super Micro Computer, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

