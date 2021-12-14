Two-wheeler Lighting Market: Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2031

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Two-wheeler Lighting to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=143

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Two-wheeler Lighting. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Two-wheeler Lighting Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Two-wheeler Lighting market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Two-wheeler Lighting

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Two-wheeler Lighting, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Two-wheeler Lighting Market.

Segmentation: Two Wheeler Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast by Product Type Headlamp Front Light Side Light Front Indicator Rear Indicator Tail/Brake Light Number Plate

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=143 Two Wheeler Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket

Two Wheeler Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast by Vehicle Type Motorcycles Moped Scooters

Two Wheeler Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast by Volts 12V 14V

Two Wheeler Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North America Latin America Europe Japan Asia Pacific excluding Japan Middle East and Africa



The two-wheeler lighting market is anticipated to grow to a value of approx. US$ 440 million by 2022 – recording a modest CAGR of 2.8%. The 12V segment is estimated to account for a revenue share of more than 3/5 th of the two-wheeler lighting market by volts segment in 2017. A value of just under US$ 1.4 billion at the end of the forecast period makes it far more attractive than its 14V counterpart. Europe alone represents a quarter of the regional contribution and is expected to remain a lucrative market. The 14V segment on the other hand, is much smaller by comparison. However, companies would be advised to target APEJ over Europe in the 14V segment of the two-wheeler lighting market as the former is likely to outpace the latter at the end of 2022.

of the two-wheeler lighting market by volts segment in 2017. A value of just under US$ 1.4 billion at the end of the forecast period makes it far more attractive than its 14V counterpart. Europe alone represents a quarter of the regional contribution and is expected to remain a lucrative market. The 14V segment on the other hand, is much smaller by comparison. However, companies would be advised to target APEJ over Europe in the 14V segment of the two-wheeler lighting market as the former is likely to outpace the latter at the end of 2022. The motorcycle segment comprises a quarter of the revenue share in the two-wheeler lighting market by vehicle type in 2017 and it projected to become more prominent in the days ahead. This is because the motorcycle segment caters to a diverse set of use-cases – luxury, economical, as well as sporty. While Europe is currently the largest region in terms of motorcycle sales, APEJ will record a much higher CAGR of 4.3% which will allow it be neck-and-neck with Europe by the end of the forecast period.

A market opportunity exceeding half a billion dollars is enough to make key stakeholders in the two-wheeler lighting market look very closely at the moped segment. Mopeds are desired for their comfort, convenience, and ease of use and are particularly well-suited to teenagers, women, and senior citizens. Companies are advised to design stylish rear indicators, front indicators, side indicators, headlamps and tail lamps as moped customers desire the perfect combination of form coupled with functionality. The APEJ region can be considered a critical market for mopeds as the continent has a much larger younger population as compared to Europe and North America and these customers would be well-served by mopeds.

Scooters contribute approx. half the revenue share in the two-wheeler lighting market in 2017 and companies are recommended to focus their attention on either Europe or APEJ as both these strategic regions are poised to exceed US$ 255 million by the end of the study. However, the CAGR of APEJ is nearly double that of Europe, making it a far more exciting prospect.

The aftermarket channel is several times larger than the OEM channel in the two-wheeler lighting market and it would be understandable if companies decided to target it exclusively at the cost of OEM channels. A market opportunity of almost US$ 1.4 billion in 2022 is big enough for all companies to not only sustain, but thrive. Strongly thriving emerging economies hold promising prospects for a wide range of verticals, automotive being one of the most impacted domains. With booming automotive production and sales estimated over the upcoming decade, the automotive components and accessories markets are also likely to witness robust expansion through the foreseeable future.Two wheeler lighting market has been an important landscape, undergoing immense technological transformation over the years. Although innovations such as LED, OLED, surface-LED, DRL, AFL, and others are creating an optimistic scenario in two wheeler lighting market, Fact.MR has projected a passive growth outlook for the global two wheeler lighting market over the next few years. The two-wheeler lighting market report has profiled leading companies in the two-wheeler lighting market. These are Koninklijke Philips N.V, Ichikoh Industries, Valeo SA, Stanley Electric, OSRAM GmbH, Magneti Marelli, Koito Manufacturing, Hyundai Mobis, General Electric, and HELLA KGaA Hueck.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/143

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Two-wheeler Lighting Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Two-wheeler Lighting brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Two-wheeler Lighting brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Two-wheeler Lighting Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Two-wheeler Lighting and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Two-wheeler Lighting and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Two-wheeler Lighting Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Two-wheeler Lighting Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Two-wheeler Lighting: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Two-wheeler Lighting Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Two-wheeler Lighting, Sales and Demand of Two-wheeler Lighting, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Automotive Domain:

Ground Support Equipment Tires Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Automotive Steering Rack Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Automotive Steering Shaft Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com