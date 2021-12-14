Global Carbon Block Filter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Unlike granular activated carbon filters have loose granules of carbon that look like black grains of sand. Carbon block filters have blocks of compressed activated carbon that are formed with the combination of heat and pressure or blocks combine by other method.

Major manufacturers in the industry include Whirlpool, Carbon Block Technology and LG Electronics, which accounted for 8.98%, 7.00% and 6.10% of revenue in 2019, respectively.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/101654/global-carbon-block-filter-2021-2027-610

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Carbon Block Filter Market

In 2020, the global Carbon Block Filter market size was US$ 540.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 869.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2027.

Global Carbon Block Filter Scope and Market Size

Carbon Block Filter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbon Block Filter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Carbon Block Filter market is segmented into

< 5 Micron

5-20 Micron

> 20 Micron

Segment by Application, the Carbon Block Filter market is segmented into

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Carbon Block Filter Market Share Analysis

Carbon Block Filter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Carbon Block Filter product introduction, recent developments, Carbon Block Filter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Whirlpool

Carbon Block Technology

LG Electronics

Veolia Water Technologies

Omnipure

Samsung

Pentair

KX Technologies

Paragon Water Systems

WaterCare

Donaldson

Culligan

Multipure

Watts

Davey Microlene

Atlas Filtri

Puretec

Ningbo Dukang Ceramics

Hatenboer

Stefani

Pure-Pro Water Corporation

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101654/global-carbon-block-filter-2021-2027-610

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbon Block Filter Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon Block Filter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 < 5 Micron

1.2.3 5-20 Micron

1.2.4 > 20 Micron

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Carbon Block Filter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Block Filter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Carbon Block Filter Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Carbon Block Filter Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Carbon Block Filter Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Carbon Block Filter Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Carbon Block Filter Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Carbon Block Filter Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Carbon Block Filter Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Carbon Block Filter Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Carbon Block Filter Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Carbon Block Filter Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Carbon Block Filter Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Carbon Block Filter by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Carbon Block Filter Manufacturers by Sales

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/