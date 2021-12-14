December 14, 2021

Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Recycled Polyester Fiber market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recycled Polyester Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type Recycled Polyester Filament Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber In 2020, Polyester Staple Fibre accounted for a major share of 70.31% the global Recycled Polyester Fiber market.

Segment by Application Apparel and Fashion Home Furnishing Filtration Construction Automotive Others Apparel & Fashion and Home Furnishing are the most widely used areas which took up about 68% of the global total in 2019.

 

By Company Unifi Martex Fiber JB ECOTEX Inocycle Nirmal Fibres Komal Fibers Jiangyin Chemical Fiber Aquafil Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber Shanghai Polytex Zhejiang Haili Envieromental Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Guangdong Qiusheng Fujian Baichuan Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber

Production by Region North America Europe China Japan

Consumption by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Recycled Polyester Fiber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Recycled Polyester Filament
1.2.3 Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Apparel and Fashion
1.3.3 Home Furnishing
1.3.4 Filtration
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Production
2.1 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan

3 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Recycled Polyester Fiber Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Recycled Polyester Fiber Regions by Sale

