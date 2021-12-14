Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) for Composites Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type Orthopthalic Isopthalic Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Other

Segment by Application Aerospace & Defense Automotive & Transport Marine Construction Consumer Goods Other

By Company BASF Dow Chemical DSM DuPont Polynt Ashland AkzoNobel Advanced Materials Technology Shin-Etsu Chemical Lonza GmbH Reichhold Swancor Ind Tianhe Resin

Production by Region North America Europe China Japan

Consumption by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia U.A.E

Table of content

1 Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) for Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) for Composites

1.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) for Composites Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) for Composites Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Orthopthalic

1.2.3 Isopthalic

1.2.4 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) for Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) for Composites Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Automotive & Transport

1.3.4 Marine

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Consumer Goods

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) for Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) for Composites Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) for Composites Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) for Composites Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR) for Composites Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North Ame

