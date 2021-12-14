December 14, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Steering Knuckles Market Value Projected to Expand by 2031

3 min read
mahendra

According to the latest analysis by Fact MR, the die attach materials market is set to witness substantial growth during 2021-2031 and shall surpass net valuation of US$ 900 Mn by 2031. Demand for die attach materials will witness balanced growth in the short-term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run.

The amalgamation of die-attach materials in assembling LEDs is anticipated to emphasize the demand in the upcoming future. The need of determining the reliability and performance attributes of LEDs is expected to stimulate the demand for die-attach materials.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Steering Knuckles?

Some of the leading manufacturers include

  • Teksid S.p.A.
  • Farinia SA
  • TeraFlex Suspensions
  • Happy Forgings Limited
  • Busche Performance Group
  • Jikasu Engineering Corp
  • MAG IAS GmbH
  • ATTC Manufacturing, Inc.
  • Sakthi Auto Component Limited (SACL)
  • ACDelco Corporation
  • Crown Automotive Sales Co., Ltd.
  • Dorman Products
  • Mevotech LP
  • MOOG Parts
  • MZW Motors
  • Professional Parts Sweden
  • Ningbo Sap Steering System Co. Ltd.

Key Segments

By Material Type

  • Alloy
  • Cast Iron
  • Aluminum
  • Others

By Manufacturing Method

  • Forging
  • Casting

By Application

  • Passenger cars
    • Compact
    • Mid-size
    • SUV
    • Luxury
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
  • Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

By Sales Channel

  • Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)
  • Aftermarket

By Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

