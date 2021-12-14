Global Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) in this report refer to sterile plastic bags used in laboratories, usually sterilized sampling bags.

Major producers in the industry include Nasco, Labplas, com-pac International, etc. The top three producers account for more than 42% of the total revenue. From a regional perspective, North America had the highest share of income at 37.89% in 2019.

Global Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) Scope and Market Size

Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) Market

In 2020, the global Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) market size was US$ 216.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 376.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2027.

Segment by Type, the Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) market is segmented into

Below 400ml

400-1000 ml

1000-1500 ml

Above 1500 ml

1000-1500ml laboratory sterile plastic bags are the most common type of is the most common type, which has more than 51% revenue market share.

Segment by Application, the Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) market is segmented into

Food and beverage laboratory

Environmental testing laboratory

Industrial laboratory

Agricultural laboratory

Biology laboratory

Pharmaceutical laboratory

Other laboratory

Food and beverage laboratory remains the largest application field, followed by environmental testing laboratory and pharmaceutical laboratory in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) Market Share Analysis

Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) product introduction, recent developments, Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Nasco

Labplas

Com-Pac International

Inteplast Group

3M

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Corning

Dinovagroup

Uniflex Healthcare

Ward’s Science

AMPAC Holdings LLC

MTC Bio

Seward

Burkle GmbH

American Precision Plastics

