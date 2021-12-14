Global Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Global Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-20273 min read
Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) in this report refer to sterile plastic bags used in laboratories, usually sterilized sampling bags.
Major producers in the industry include Nasco, Labplas, com-pac International, etc. The top three producers account for more than 42% of the total revenue. From a regional perspective, North America had the highest share of income at 37.89% in 2019.
Global Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) Scope and Market Size
Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) Market
In 2020, the global Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) market size was US$ 216.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 376.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2027.
Segment by Type, the Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) market is segmented into
- Below 400ml
- 400-1000 ml
- 1000-1500 ml
- Above 1500 ml
1000-1500ml laboratory sterile plastic bags are the most common type of is the most common type, which has more than 51% revenue market share.
Segment by Application, the Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) market is segmented into
- Food and beverage laboratory
- Environmental testing laboratory
- Industrial laboratory
- Agricultural laboratory
- Biology laboratory
- Pharmaceutical laboratory
- Other laboratory
Food and beverage laboratory remains the largest application field, followed by environmental testing laboratory and pharmaceutical laboratory in 2019.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) Market Share Analysis
Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) product introduction, recent developments, Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
- Nasco
- Labplas
- Com-Pac International
- Inteplast Group
- 3M
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Corning
- Dinovagroup
- Uniflex Healthcare
- Ward’s Science
- AMPAC Holdings LLC
- MTC Bio
- Seward
- Burkle GmbH
- American Precision Plastics
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Below 400ml
1.2.3 400-1000 ml
1.2.4 1000-1500 ml
1.2.5 Above 1500 ml
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food and beverage laboratory
1.3.3 Environmental testing laboratory
1.3.4 Industrial laboratory
1.3.5 Agricultural laboratory
1.3.6 Biology laboratory
1.3.7 Pharmaceutical laboratory
1.3.8 Other laboratory
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile Plastic Bags) Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Special Plastic Bags (Laboratory Sterile
