December 14, 2021

Marine Auxiliary Engine Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2031

According to latest research by Fact.MR, Marine Auxiliary Engine market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for Marine Auxiliary Engine will witness sound recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. Growing demand from marine industry will have opportunities in near future and sales for Marine Auxiliary Engine.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Marine Auxiliary Engine?

Some of the leading manufacturers and supplier include

  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • John Deere & Company
  • Wärtsilä
  • YANMAR
  • Hyundai Heavy Industries
  • Man Energy Solution
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
  • Volvo Penta
  • Deutz AG
  • MTU
  • GE Transportation
  • Daihatsu
  • SCANIA
  • Megatech Power
  • Kubota
  • Perkins
  • Others.

Key Segments

By Application

  • Commercial
  • Recreational

By Fuel Type

  • Diesel
  • Gas

By Engine Capacity

  • Up to 500 kW
  • 500-1,500 kW
  • Above 1,500 kW

By Vessel Type

  • Auto carrier
  • Passenger cruise
  • General cargo
  • Bulk carrier
  • Containership
  • Tanker

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

